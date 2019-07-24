24 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

24 Jul Wed 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical Depression Dalila
DALILA WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW BY THURSDAY
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected over the northwest Caribbean associated with a weak tropical wave, some of which may spread across the Cayman area today as the wave moves over the western Caribbean
Humidity: 68% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.6 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.0° F L 78.3°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.56 in
0 days since rain
9 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.86 in
Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 55% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
