July 24, 2019

24 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

July 24, 2019
24 Jul Wed 2019

Tropical Report

icons.wxug.com

ATLANTIC

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical Depression Dalila

DALILA WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW BY THURSDAY

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected over the northwest associated with a weak tropical wave, some of which may spread across the Cayman area today as the wave moves over the western

Humidity: 68% (UP from yesterday)


UV: 12.6 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.0° F L 78.3°F 
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.56 in

0 days since rain

9 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.86 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in July: 84°F

MOON: 55% illumination

Waning Gibbous
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center athttps://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
