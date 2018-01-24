January 24, 2018

24 Jan Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

 

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 7.5   HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.4°F  L 73.9°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  1.74 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  12 Rain days in Jan   2 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.74 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

45% illuminated  Waxing crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

