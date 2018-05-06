iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below

Cayman Islands: Man arrested for attempted burglary of Seven Mile Beach establishment, 4 May

From RCIPS

Shortly after 1:40AM today, 4 May, officers received a report of a burglary in progress at an establishment on Seven Mile Beach, where a man was attempting to gain entry to a locked bar at the location. Officers attended the scene and located the man, age 20 of Bodden Town, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary. He is currently in police custody.

Cayman Islands: Witness Appeal: Fatal Accident in North Side, 29 April

From RCIPS

Traffic officers are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the fatal traffic collision which occurred in North Side on Sunday, 29 April (see previous release), involving a Honda Fit Aria. Officers are particularly interested in speaking with the occupants of a red vehicle (make and model unknown) that may have been overtaken by the Honda Fit Aria at the time of the collision.

These persons, and any other witnesses to the accident, are being asked to please contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 with any information they may have, or to contact traffic investigator PC Devon O’Connor at Devon.O’Connor@rcips.ky.

Statement from the Speaker of the Cayman Islands LA

Dr. Hon. W. McKeeva Bush, OBE, JP, Hon MSc, MLA

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Dated this 2nd day of May 2018

I, of course, support unreservedly the Premier’s position.

Over the past three decades in which I have been involved in government, the Cayman Islands has introduced world leading standards of transparency with regard to money laundering and criminal investigation. These exceed standards in effect in the United States and the European Union.

The Cayman Islands has for decades maintained registers of beneficial ownership available to law enforcement and tax authorities, and now has this information available on a central register which is not available to the public. This is entirely consistent with the Cayman Islands Constitution and the Bill of Rights which guarantees every persons private affairs shall be maintained in confidence, save on the enquiry of an agent of the government or a public body established by law.

These new proposals, which I note with astonishment, do not extend to Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, but target, specifically, the legitimate financial services industry of the Cayman Islands. I assume that the members of Parliament in the United Kingdom were not aware that, unlike the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands has systems already in place which require the maintaining, by corporate and other professional persons, of substantial information on persons who are directors, officers, shareholders and/or controllers of corporate and investment vehicles. This information is available when there is a justifiable need by law enforcement agencies.

In the event that the matter cannot be sorted out through negotiation, the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, and the Cabinet have my full support to determine the legitimacy of the proposals through the legal system as the same appear to be a clear violation of the Cayman Islands Constitution and an individual’s legitimate right to privacy.

The Cayman Islands government is under an obligation to protect its people and, in the light of this suggested and unwarranted intrusion, to consider all its options, which responses I will fully support and urge all Caymanians to support the Premier.

SAVE THE DATE: Celebrate Cayman Official Launch Ceremony

Cayman Islands Public Service Announcement – Wreck Notice

The Port Director, as Receiver of Wrecks, hereby gives notice that a 35ft Dominican type Panga was found washed up on the south shore of the Cayman Islands. The vessel has a white hull, orange bottom, is blue inside and has no engine.

The vessel has the following markings on the left side near the stern: “AQUI LA VI L 3904”

The owner of this vessel may claim the vessel before the 17th May 2018 by producing proof of ownership, such as bill of sale etc. This claim should be made to The Receiver of Wrecks at:

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands

C/o The Receiver of Wrecks

Harbour Drive, GT

P.O. Box 1358

Grand Cayman, KY1-1108

Failing the above, the Receiver of Wrecks will exercise his powers in relation to the disposition of the vessel.

Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register

The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board

May is Child Month in Cayman Islands

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is celebrating Child Month in May with more than 30 interactive and family friendly events across the Cayman Islands. The month’s motto is Rise Up and A.F.F.I.R.M. (Acknowledge, Friend, Favour, Influence, Respect and Motivate our children).

The observance will officially open with a Child Month church service on Sunday, 29 April 2018. The 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Church of God Chapel, Walkers Road, George Town.

The service will be followed by Celebrity Reading Day, which will take place in all Cayman Brac’s primary schools and day care centres on Tuesday, 1 May, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will involve several well-known local residents visiting classrooms to promote literacy by reading popular children’s books.

For the full listing of Child Month 2018 events, visit the department’s Facebook page.

Cayman Islands; PAC Public Hearings in May 2018

Please be advised that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has scheduled public hearings on the dates below:

§ Wednesday, May 2nd 2018 at 10:00 am (confirmed)

§ Thursday, May 3rd 2018 at 10:00 am (confirmed)

§ Friday, May 4th 2018 at 10:00 am (pending not confirmed)

§ Wednesday, May 9th 2018 at 9:30 am (confirmed)

§ Thursday, May 10th 2018 at 10:00 am (confirmed)

Cayman Islands: Rundown is back! Get your tickets now!

THE RETURN OF DAVE MARTINS!

True fans and followers of Rundown will be delighted to hear that the first week of the show will feature a special appearance by show creator Dave Martins who has written a special song for the show. Dave left the island a few years ago to return to his homeland of Guyana after making his mark on Cayman’s culture for 30-plus years. We are so excited that he’s decided to come back this year! Watch the video for a special invitation from the man himself!

See video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OWbPJJDZoc&feature=youtu.be

OPENING WEEKEND SPECIAL FOR GROUPS ONLY!

Are you a group of 10 or more adults? A corporate team? A social club? Rundown is an entertaining way to learn more about Cayman culture, a great team building activity. For opening weekend only, we’re offering a 10 percent discount for groups of 10 or more ADULTS.

Whether you’re new to the island or you’ve been here for years, we think you will be able to relate to Rundown and you’ll also learn a lot about our three islands. Think of it as a cultural lesson for your group! Call us on 949.5477 or email us here.

Inspire Cayman – 2018 International Scooter Tournament

Friday, June 29, 2018 9:00 AM

Sunday, July 1, 2018 5:00 PM

Black Pearl Skatepark

A Scooter competition in the CAYMAN ISLANDS? Why would you not go? Event is located at the Black Pearl Skatepark and will have 4 divisions including Pro. Please visit their instagram @inspire_cayman for updates and details on registration!

Cayman Islands Older Persons Council to Meet the Public

The Older Persons’ Council is seeking input from older persons and their families through a series of meetings in each of the Cayman Islands’ six Districts, from mid-April through mid-May. These take place as follows:

Bodden Town Saturday, 5 May – 5.30-7 p.m. Civic Centre

East End & Saturday, 12 May – 5.30- 7p.m. East End United Church Gun Bay Hall

Light refreshments will be available.

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

Cayman Islands Special Olympics June 5th-11th

Posted by Jessica Powell

The Special Olympics is coming up, starting this Saturday, June 5th. Dozens are needed at the opening Ceremony (with the ceremony starting at 3pm, volunteers are needed from 11am-5pm), so make an attempt to come out for an hour or two whenever you’re available! There are various events being held next week as well, all of which need volunteers and supporters. If you’re interested in helping out or want to find out more about a specific day or activity, feel free to contact Jessica at jess1130@hotmail.com.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

THU MAY 10

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (10 May) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (10 May) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

SAT MAY 12

Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast for Dinner in support of Kiwanais Club of Grand Cayman’s Buy a Kid for Breakfast program is Saturday (12 May) at the Marriott Beach Resort from 630pm. Call 916.8664 for ticket information.

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Saturday (12 May) from 530 to 7pm at the East End United Church.

Fundraising Car Wash

There is a fundraising car wash on Saturday (12 May) at the Burger King on West Bay Road from 8am to 2pm in aid of the Wesleyan Holiness Church Youth Camp’s trip to Ohio.

SAT MAY 13

Little Cayman Church Service

Child Month Activities continue with a Little Cayman Church Service from 11am to 1230pm at the Little Cayman Baptist Church on Sunday (13 May). There will be games and refreshments from 1 to 3pm.

THU MAY 17

Movies and Games Night

Child Month Activities continue with a Movies and Games Night from 6 to 10pm at the Aston Rutty Center on Thursday (17 May).

FRI MAY 18

Brac Jackpot Annual Fishing Tournament

The Brac Jackpot Annual Fishing Tournament is Friday – Sunday (18 – 20 May). Call 925.3844 for more information.

FRI MAY 18 – MON MAY 20

Cayman Brac Carnival – Braccanal

Cayman Brac Carnival – Braccanal is Friday – Monday (18 – 21 May). Email cybbraccanalcommittee@gmail.com for more information.

SUN MAY 20 – FRI MAY 25

Free Annual Family Enrichment Series

The West Bay Church of Christ invites the general public to its Free Annual Family Enrichment Series from May 20th – 25th at 7:30 pm nightly. The guest speaker will be Min. Evg. (Ministering Evangelist) J.K Hamilton from Dallas (TX).

MON MAY 21

Family Fun Day

Child Month Activities continue with a Family Fun Day at the Government Pool at Stake Bay on Monday (21 May) from 10 to 2pm.

THU MAY 24

Family Dinner Night

Child Month Activities continue with a Family Dinner Night from 7 to 9pm at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort on Thursday (24 May).

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (24 May) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

THU MAY 24 & FRI MAY 25

Summary Court

Summary Court heads to Cayman Brac on Thursday and Friday (24 & 25 May).

FRI MAY 25

Free Annual Family Enrichment Series

The West Bay Church of Christ invites the general public to its Free Annual Family Enrichment Series from May 20th – 25th at 7:30 pm nightly. The guest speaker will be Min. Evg. (Ministering Evangelist) J.K Hamilton from Dallas (TX).

SUN MAY 27

Wind of Hope 5K

You’re invited to Wind of Hope’s charity 5K walk/run in aid of Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home on Sunday (27 May) at Smith Cove.

Cayman Brac Church Service

Child Month Activities continue with the Cayman Brac Church Service from 11am to 12pm at Cross Roads United Baptist Church on Sunday (27 May).

MON MAY 28 – FRI JUN 1

Cayman Islands Under 15 Youth Invitation Football Cup The Cayman Islands Under 15 Youth Invitation Football Cup is Monday – Friday (28 May – 1 Jun). For more information, email Harold.sandford@gov.ky.

THU JUN 31

Community Thatch Plaiting Class There will be a Community Thatch Plaiting Class on Thursday (31 May) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

FRI JUN 1