23 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TS (Atlantic

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Sep 23 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Maria, located a few hundred miles east of Nassau, Bahamas, and on

Tropical Storm Lee, located over the central Atlantic Ocean almost

a thousand miles east of Bermuda.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Public Advisories on Lee are issued under WMO header WTNT34 KNHC and

under AWIPS header MIATCPAT4.

Forecast/Advisories on Lee are issued under WMO header WTNT24 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT4.

Forecaster Berg

TINY LEE MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWARD



Tropical Storm Lee Discussion Number 20

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Sat Sep 23 2017

Not much has changed with Lee over the past six hours. The

convection previously observed in the SE quadrant appears to have

rotated around the tropical storm and faded, but a 0609 UTC SSMI

overpass indicates that a new burst has since taken its place.

Dvorak intensity estimates range from 30 to 35 kt, so the intensity

has been held at 35 kt for this advisory.

Every aspect of the forecast is highly uncertain. With regards to

intensity, the model forecasts range from dissipation (GFS) to

a category 2 or 3 hurricane (HWRF, HMON). Since the environment

still appears to be generally favorable for intensification, my

forecast remains close to the HWRF, and a little above the intensity

consensus through 72 h. The forecast shows gradual weakening after

that time as the shear increases. Because Lee is so small, it is

very possible that the tropical storm could strengthen far more

quickly than indicated here, at just about any time during the

forecast period. Likewise, rapid weakening could occur later in the

period if the shear increases like the SHIPS diagnostics indicate it

will.

As uncertain as the intensity forecast is, the track forecast may be

even more so. The ECMWF now shows a relatively deep Lee drifting

south for the next 72 hours, followed by a gradual turn toward the

northwest. On the other hand, the GFS continues to depict a shallow

Lee (or its remnants) moving steadily eastward through the forecast

period. As a result, these two typically reliable models differ by

more than 900 miles at day 5. The new official track forecast is

generally close to the corrected consensus models, FSSE and HCCA,

but hedges somewhat toward the ECMWF since it’s version of Lee is

more in line with the NHC intensity forecast. As a result, the NHC

track forecast has been shifted significantly to the west,

especially at 72 h and beyond, but still lies nearly 400 miles to

the east of the ECMWF.

Needless to say, confidence in the forecast is low, and significant

changes to the track or intensity forecast may be required during

the next day or two.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/0900Z 31.9N 49.2W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 23/1800Z 32.3N 49.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 24/0600Z 32.5N 48.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 24/1800Z 32.2N 47.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

48H 25/0600Z 31.7N 46.2W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 26/0600Z 30.5N 44.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 27/0600Z 29.8N 45.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 28/0600Z 30.5N 46.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

Forecaster Zelinsky

WARNINGS DISCONTINUED FOR THE BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS… …HIGH SWELLS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ALONG PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHEAST UNITED STATES COAST



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 29

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Sat Sep 23 2017

Maria is sending mixed signals regarding its intensity this

morning. One one side, the 35 n mi wide eye has become better

defined in satellite imagery, and the last report from an Air Force

Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the central

pressure had fallen to 952 mb. On the other side, the

aircraft-reported winds decreased a little since the previous

advisory, with maximum 700-mb flight-level winds of 110 kt and

maximum surface wind estimates from the Stepped Frequency Microwave

Radiometer near 100 kt. Based on the aircraft winds, the initial

intensity is lowered to 105 kt. Various analyses show that Maria is

experiencing about 15 kt of southwesterly shear, which is likely the

reason for an asymmetric distribution of convection in the eyewall

at this time.

The hurricane is likely to stay over warm water in an environment

of light to moderate shear for the next 36-48 h. The intensity

forecast during this time will show some fluctuations in strength,

with the forecast lying near the upper edge of the intensity

guidance. After 48 h, the forecast track takes Maria over the cold

sea surface temperatures left behind by former hurricane Jose,

which are below 26C in some areas. This should cause a pronounced

weakening, and the new forecast is similar to the old forecast

in showing such a trend during this time.

The initial motion remains 345/8. Maria is currently being steered

by a subtropical ridge to the east of the hurricane and a mid- to

upper-level trough over the southeastern United States. This

combination should cause a north-northwestward to northward motion

for the next couple of days. After that, the ridge is forecast to

amplify toward the northwest due to the influence of a mid- to

upper-level ridge in the westerlies moving through the northeastern

United States. The track guidance has responded to this evolution

by shifting westward since the last advisory, with several of the

global models now calling for Maria to come close enough to the

U. S. east coast to cause direct impacts before the system recurves

into the westerlies around 120 h. The latter part of the forecast

track is also shifted to the west, but it lies to the east of the

consensus models and the center of the guidance envelope. If the

current model trends continue, additional westward adjustments to

the track forecast will be necessary later today.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Swells from Maria are expected to increase along the coast of

the southeastern United States and will likely cause dangerous surf

and life-threatening rip currents for the next several days.

3. Maria will likely move between the east coast of the United

States and Bermuda by the middle of next week. While the forecast

track has moved closer to the U. S. east coast, it is still too soon

to determine what, if any, direct impacts there might be in these

areas.

4. For more information on the flooding and rip current hazards in

the United States, please monitor information from your local

National Weather Service forecast office at www.weather.gov.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/0900Z 24.8N 72.0W 105 KT 120 MPH

12H 23/1800Z 26.0N 72.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

24H 24/0600Z 27.7N 72.7W 110 KT 125 MPH

36H 24/1800Z 29.2N 72.9W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 25/0600Z 30.3N 73.0W 100 KT 115 MPH

72H 26/0600Z 32.0N 73.0W 85 KT 100 MPH

96H 27/0600Z 34.0N 73.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 28/0600Z 36.0N 71.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Sep 23 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. A low pressure system located about 100 miles southwest of

Manzanillo, Mexico, has become better defined overnight. Although

associated shower and thunderstorm activity has changed little,

environmental conditions are expected to remain favorable for

a tropical depression to form later today or on Sunday. Interests

in Colima and Jalisco should monitor the progress of this system for

any potential watches or warnings issued this weekend. Regardless

of development, very heavy rains are expected over portions of

southwestern Mexico during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent. 2. A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is

associated with a broad area of low pressure located south of

Guatemala over the far eastern Pacific. Some gradual development of

this system is possible over the next few days before the system

moves over Central America early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent. Forecaster Stewart