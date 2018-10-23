October 23, 2018

23 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Oct 23 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of
days several hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward
Islands. Some tropical or subtropical development of this system is
possible by the weekend while it meanders over the central Atlantic
Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Pasch

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Oct 23 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Depression Vicente, located just south-southeast of Lazaro Cardenas,
Mexico, and on Hurricane Willa, located less than a hundred miles
southwest of Las Islas Marias, Mexico.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Light to moderate winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure weakens over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west..

 

 

Humidity: 78%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 9.7  VERY HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 87.7°F  L 78.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 12.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00  This month:  2.05 in   5 days since rain  9 rain days in October

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 38.27 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.  Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

in October: 84°F

 

MOON:

 98% Illuminated Waxing Gibbous

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN OCTOBER 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

