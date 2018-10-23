23 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Oct 23 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Depression Vicente, located just south-southeast of Lazaro Cardenas,

Mexico, and on Hurricane Willa, located less than a hundred miles

southwest of Las Islas Marias, Mexico.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Brown