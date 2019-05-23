23 May Weather in Cayman

23 May Thu 2019

Weather in Cayman

Moderate winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure over the northwest Caribbean. Isolated showers are also expected as an upper level trough moves over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which is moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 76% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4° F L 79.3°F

Winds: Today ENE 15-25 mph Tonight ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.58 in

0 days since rain

3 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.77 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 79% illumination

Waning Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown