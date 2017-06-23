23 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The Weather Prediction Center has issued its last advisories on Tropical

Depression Cindy, located inland over southeastern Arkansas.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Brennan

500 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has begun to show signs of

organization in association with a broad area of low pressure

located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Gulf of

Tehuantepec. Environmental conditions appear conducive for

development, and this system is likely to become a tropical

depression by early next week while it moves slowly west-

northwestward parallel to the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Brennan





Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Light to moderate winds and seas are expected over the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south and north of Grand Cayman moving towards the northwest.