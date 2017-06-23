23 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 23 Friday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The Weather Prediction Center has issued its last advisories on Tropical
Depression Cindy, located inland over southeastern Arkansas.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brennan
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has begun to show signs of
organization in association with a broad area of low pressure
located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Gulf of
Tehuantepec. Environmental conditions appear conducive for
development, and this system is likely to become a tropical
depression by early next week while it moves slowly west-
northwestward parallel to the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Forecaster Brennan
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light to moderate winds and seas are expected over the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south and north of Grand Cayman moving towards the northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.6°F L 78.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.03 in This month: 4.63 in
9 Rain days in May 9 Rain days in June 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.63 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 0% illuminated NM
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
