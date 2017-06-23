June 24, 2017

23 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 23, 2017
June 23 Friday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The Weather Prediction Center has issued its last advisories on Tropical

Depression Cindy, located inland over southeastern Arkansas.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Brennan

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has begun to show signs of

organization in association with a broad area of low pressure

located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Gulf of

Tehuantepec. Environmental conditions appear conducive for

development, and this system is likely to become a tropical

depression by early next week while it moves slowly west-

northwestward parallel to the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Brennan


 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Light to moderate winds and seas are expected over the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south and north of Grand Cayman moving towards the northwest.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 88%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 13.3 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 90.6°F  L 78.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ESE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.03 in  This month:  4.63 in

9 Rain days in May   9 Rain days in June   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 12.63 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in June 84°F

Moon: 0% illuminated NM

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

