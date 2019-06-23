23 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

22 Jun Sat 2019

Tropical Report

icons.wxug.com

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Zelinsky

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves west-northwestward away from the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…near 40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers within the Cayman area.

Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 11.5 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 83°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.8° F L 82.7°F

Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in

5 days since rain

4 rain days in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 13.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 68% illumination

Waning Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/