23 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

23 Jul Mon 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
Forecaster Avila
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A disorganized area of disturbed weather located a little more than
1400 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
Peninsula is moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.
This system is heading toward unfavorable upper-level winds and
tropical cyclone formation is becoming less likely.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
2. A weak low pressure system is located several hundred miles
south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Gradual development is
possible during the next few days while the system moves toward the
west or west-northwest well south of the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.3°F L 79.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable GC
Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.83 in 3 days since rain 5 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 84% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
