23 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Avila

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A disorganized area of disturbed weather located a little more than

1400 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

Peninsula is moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

This system is heading toward unfavorable upper-level winds and

tropical cyclone formation is becoming less likely.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A weak low pressure system is located several hundred miles

south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Gradual development is

possible during the next few days while the system moves toward the

west or west-northwest well south of the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light northerly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.3°F L 79.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: NNE 5-10 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable GC

Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.83 in 3 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 84% Waxing Gibbous

