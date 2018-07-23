July 23, 2018

23 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

23 Jul Mon 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Avila

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A disorganized area of disturbed weather located a little more than
1400 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
Peninsula is moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.
This system is heading toward unfavorable upper-level winds and
tropical cyclone formation is becoming less likely.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A weak low pressure system is located several hundred miles
south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Gradual development is
possible during the next few days while the system moves toward the
west or west-northwest well south of the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light northerly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
 

Humidity: 92%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.2   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 91.3°F  L 79.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: NNE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: Light & variable

Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.83 in  3 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  84%  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

