December 23, 2017

23 Dec Weather In Cayman

December 23, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

23 Dec Sat 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 82%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.2    HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 86.20°F  L 74.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.50 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month:  2.40 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  5 Rain days in Dec   13 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 62.80 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

23% illuminated  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*