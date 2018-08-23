23 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa

early Friday and then move quickly westward at about 20 mph. No

development is expected during the next few days, but environmental

conditions could become a little more conducive for some development

of the wave early next week over the central tropical Atlantic

Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. An area of low pressure could form this weekend several hundred

miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California Sur.

Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter

while the disturbance moves westward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A second area of low pressure could form in a few days well to

the east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands. Some slow development

of this system is possible early next week while it moves westward

or west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS