April 23, 2019

23 Apr Weather in Cayman

April 23, 2019
0
0



23 Apr Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

High pressure system over the SE USA will support moderate winds and seas across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorms.

Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)


UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 86°F. Yesterday: H 85.9° F L 76.0°F
Winds: Today ENE 20-30 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.57 in This month: 1.18 in

0 days since rain

9 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 8.50 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April: 81°F

MOON: 81% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

