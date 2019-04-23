23 Apr Weather in Cayman

23 Apr Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

High pressure system over the SE USA will support moderate winds and seas across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorms.

Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 86°F. Yesterday: H 85.9° F L 76.0°F

Winds: Today ENE 20-30 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.57 in This month: 1.18 in

0 days since rain

9 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 8.50 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 81% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown