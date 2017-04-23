23 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Yesterday: H 83.0°F L 79.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: S: 10-20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: SSW 10-15 mph



Barometer: 1016:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.10 in



6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 12% illuminated

