23 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Synopsis

Not available.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 93%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Yesterday: H 83.0°F  L 79.0°F  

Wind direction TODAY: S: 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: SSW 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.42 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  3.10 in

6 Rain days in March   5 Rain days in April   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 6.27 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in.  Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 12% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

