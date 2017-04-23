23 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Apr 23 Sunday 2017
Synopsis
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.0°F L 79.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: S: 10-20 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: SSW 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.10 in
6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.
Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April 81°F
Moon: 12% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge
