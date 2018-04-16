16 Apr Weather in Cayman

April 16, 2018

Weather in Cayman

16 Apr Mon 2018

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Scattered showers along with light northerly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as cold front becomes stationary over our area today.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.8   EXTREME  (UP yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.3°F  L 77.6°F

Wind direction TODAY:  SE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.20 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 0.25 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.00 in

 2 Rain days in Mar  0 Rain days in Apr   33 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 2.43 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in.  Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F

in Apr 81°F

 

0% NEW MOON [from 6:34pm Sun]

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

