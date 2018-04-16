16 Apr Weather in Cayman

16 Apr Mon 2018
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Scattered showers along with light northerly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as cold front becomes stationary over our area today.
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.3°F L 77.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: SE 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 0.25 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
2 Rain days in Mar 0 Rain days in Apr 33 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 2.43 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in. Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Apr 81°F
0% NEW MOON [from 6:34pm Sun]
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
