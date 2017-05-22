22 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

May 22 Monday 2017
Synopsis
Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 85% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 10.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 89.9°F L 78.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 10-20 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 2.21 in
5 Rain days in April 9 Rain days in May 2 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May 82°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN MAY 2017 – Click to enlarge
