22 Mar Weather in Cayman

March 22, 2019

Weather in Cayman

22 Mar Fri 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

An increase in cloudiness and showers are expected over the sister Islands tonight and across Grand Cayman tomorrow as a stationary front currently east of Cayman Brac retrogresses across the Cayman area tonight. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the south.

Humidity: 54% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 13.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 83.1°F L 74.7°F
Winds: Today N 15-25 mph Tonight NNE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in 4 days since rain 5 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in March: 81°F

MOON: 97% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

