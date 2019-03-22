22 Mar Weather in Cayman

22 Mar Fri 2019

Weather in Cayman

An increase in cloudiness and showers are expected over the sister Islands tonight and across Grand Cayman tomorrow as a stationary front currently east of Cayman Brac retrogresses across the Cayman area tonight. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the south.

Humidity: 54% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 83.1°F L 74.7°F

Winds: Today N 15-25 mph Tonight NNE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in 4 days since rain 5 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 97% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

