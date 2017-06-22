June 22, 2017

22 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 22 Thursday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Storm Cindy Discussion Number 11

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032017

400 AM CDT Thu Jun 22 2017

Radar imagery from Slidell and Lake Charles, Louisiana along with

surface synoptic data, particularly those from Calcasieu Pass

Louisiana, indicate that the center of Cindy crossed the coast

between Cameron Louisiana and Port Arthur Texas an hour or two ago.

The observations from Calcasieu indicate that the intensity is now

around 35 kt. Now that the center is inland, steady weakening will

occur and the system should become a depression later today, and be

reduced to a post-tropical remnant low tonight. In 2-3 days, or

sooner, the remnant low of Cindy should become absorbed into a

frontal zone over the eastern United States.

The initial motion is a little faster, and is about 360/10 kt.

Cindy should continue to move through a break in the subtropical

ridge today, and gradually turn toward the northeast and

east-northeast as it encounters mid-level westerly flow over the

next couple of days. The official track forecast lies between the

GFS and ECMWF predictions.

Although Cindy is weakening, it will continue to produce heavy

rainfall over portions of the northern Gulf Coast and the

southeastern and eastern United States, along with the potential

for life-threatening flash flooding in some locations. For

more information on the flooding hazard, see products from your

local National Weather Service office and the NOAA Weather

Prediction Center.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 22/0900Z 29.9N 93.6W 35 KT 40 MPH…INLAND

12H 22/1800Z 31.4N 93.5W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND

24H 23/0600Z 33.4N 92.4W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 23/1800Z 35.4N 89.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 24/0600Z 37.0N 83.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 25/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Pasch





Tropical Weather Outlook


NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL


500 AM PDT Thu Jun 22 2017


For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:


1. A broad area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south


of the Gulf of Tehuantepec and is producing limited showers and


thunderstorms. Slow development of this system is possible by


early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward


parallel to the coast of Mexico.


* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.


* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.


Forecaster Landsea




Weather In Cayman




Synopsis


An increase in cloudiness showers is expected from this evening as a tropical wave moves across the Cayman area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Cindy. Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall over southwestern Louisiana overnight, for further information please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov. This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands








Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 83%  (Same as yesterday)


UV: 12.2 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 90.9°F  L 81.7°F




Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-20 mph




Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph




Barometer: 1013:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  4.60 in




9 Rain days in May   9 Rain days in June   1 day since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 12.60 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F


 in June 84°F


Moon: 4% illuminated


















TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge













http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








For Tropical Weather go to:


National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/


Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/




















