22 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 22 Thursday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Storm Cindy Discussion Number 11
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032017
400 AM CDT Thu Jun 22 2017
Radar imagery from Slidell and Lake Charles, Louisiana along with
surface synoptic data, particularly those from Calcasieu Pass
Louisiana, indicate that the center of Cindy crossed the coast
between Cameron Louisiana and Port Arthur Texas an hour or two ago.
The observations from Calcasieu indicate that the intensity is now
around 35 kt. Now that the center is inland, steady weakening will
occur and the system should become a depression later today, and be
reduced to a post-tropical remnant low tonight. In 2-3 days, or
sooner, the remnant low of Cindy should become absorbed into a
frontal zone over the eastern United States.
The initial motion is a little faster, and is about 360/10 kt.
Cindy should continue to move through a break in the subtropical
ridge today, and gradually turn toward the northeast and
east-northeast as it encounters mid-level westerly flow over the
next couple of days. The official track forecast lies between the
GFS and ECMWF predictions.
Although Cindy is weakening, it will continue to produce heavy
rainfall over portions of the northern Gulf Coast and the
southeastern and eastern United States, along with the potential
for life-threatening flash flooding in some locations. For
more information on the flooding hazard, see products from your
local National Weather Service office and the NOAA Weather
Prediction Center.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 22/0900Z 29.9N 93.6W 35 KT 40 MPH…INLAND
12H 22/1800Z 31.4N 93.5W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND
24H 23/0600Z 33.4N 92.4W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
36H 23/1800Z 35.4N 89.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 24/0600Z 37.0N 83.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 25/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Pasch
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 22 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A broad area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south
of the Gulf of Tehuantepec and is producing limited showers and
thunderstorms. Slow development of this system is possible by
early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward
parallel to the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
An increase in cloudiness showers is expected from this evening as a tropical wave moves across the Cayman area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Cindy. Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall over southwestern Louisiana overnight, for further information please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov. This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands
Humidity: 83% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 12.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.9°F L 81.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 4.60 in
9 Rain days in May 9 Rain days in June 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.60 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 4% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
