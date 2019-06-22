22 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

22 Jun Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Avila
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jun 22 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A low pressure system is expected to form several hundred miles south of the southwestern coast of Mexico in a couple of days. Gradual development of the low is possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form while it moves west-northwestward away from the coast of Mexico through the middle of next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Brown
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas will prevail across the Cayman area in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers within the Cayman area.
Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.9 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.9° F L 81.3°F
Winds: Today E 15-25 mph Tonight E 10-20 mph
Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in
4 days since rain
4 rain days in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 13.11 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 76% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
