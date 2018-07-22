22 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

22 Jul Sun 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
Forecaster Beven
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with
an area of low pressure located about 1250 miles east-southeast of
the Big Island of Hawaii. Development of this system is not
expected due to strong upper-level winds. The low is forecast to
move westward at 10 to 15 mph and cross into the Central Pacific
basin by Sunday night.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
2. A large area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles
south of the southwestern coast of Mexico. Although this system
remains disorganized, environmental conditions are expected to
become somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression
could form by the middle part of next week. This disturbance is
expected to move toward the west or west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph
during the next several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
3. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in a few days several
hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Environmental
conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development while the
system moves toward the west or west-northwest well south of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Blake
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 89% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.0°F L 78.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNW 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month: 0.83 in 2 days since rain 5 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 76% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
