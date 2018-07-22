22 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with

an area of low pressure located about 1250 miles east-southeast of

the Big Island of Hawaii. Development of this system is not

expected due to strong upper-level winds. The low is forecast to

move westward at 10 to 15 mph and cross into the Central Pacific

basin by Sunday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A large area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles

south of the southwestern coast of Mexico. Although this system

remains disorganized, environmental conditions are expected to

become somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression

could form by the middle part of next week. This disturbance is

expected to move toward the west or west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph

during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

3. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in a few days several

hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Environmental

conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development while the

system moves toward the west or west-northwest well south of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers west of Grand Cayman moving west. Humidity: 89% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.0°F L 78.8°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: NNW 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month: 0.83 in 2 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 76% Waxing Gibbous

