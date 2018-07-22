July 22, 2018

22 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 22, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

 

22 Jul Sun 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Beven

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with
an area of low pressure located about 1250 miles east-southeast of
the Big Island of Hawaii. Development of this system is not
expected due to strong upper-level winds. The low is forecast to
move westward at 10 to 15 mph and cross into the Central Pacific
basin by Sunday night.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A large area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles
south of the southwestern coast of Mexico. Although this system
remains disorganized, environmental conditions are expected to
become somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression
could form by the middle part of next week. This disturbance is
expected to move toward the west or west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph
during the next several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

3. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in a few days several
hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Environmental
conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development while the
system moves toward the west or west-northwest well south of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers west of Grand Cayman moving west.
 

Humidity: 89%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.7   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 93.0°F  L 78.8°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NNW 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.00 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month:  0.83 in  2 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  76%  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*