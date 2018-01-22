22 Jan Weather In Cayman

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.5°F L 76.3°F



Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC



Barometer: 1015.60 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.02 This month: 1.74 in



6 Rain days in Dec 12 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.74 in



All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F

26% illuminated Waxing crescent

