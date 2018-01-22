22 Jan Weather In Cayman

22 Jan Mon 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light to moderate northeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean weakens. Radar images show scattered showers in the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.5°F L 76.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.60 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.02 This month: 1.74 in
6 Rain days in Dec 12 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.74 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
26% illuminated Waxing crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
Speak Your Mind