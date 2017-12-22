December 23, 2017

22 Dec Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate to fresh easterly winds and seas is expected across the Cayman area from this afternoon as the pressure gradient across the Caribbean tightens. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.3    HIGH  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 82.0°F  L 74.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.50 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month:  2.40 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  5 Rain days in Dec   12 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 62.80 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

15% illuminated  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

