22 Apr Weather in Cayman

22 Apr Mon 2019

Weather in Cayman

Residual moisture associated with a dissipating stationary front northeast of the Cayman area will support some cloudiness and possible showers throughout the next 24 hours with a decrease thereafter as the front weakens. Radar images show scattered showers north of the islands moving towards the southwest.

Humidity: 73% (Same as yesterday)



UV: 13.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 86.4° F L 75.6°F

Winds: Today ENE 15-25 mph Tonight NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1015.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.60 in1

0 days since rain

8 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.93 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 89% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown