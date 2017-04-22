22 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Apr 22 Saturday 2017
Synopsis
Light to moderate winds will continue over the Cayman area as the high pressure systems over the western Atlantic lingers. Radar images show a few showers over the Sister Islands which are moving towards the west northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 87% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 82.0°F L 67.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE: 10-20 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.15 in This month: 3.10 in
6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.
Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April 81°F
Moon: 20% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge
