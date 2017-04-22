22 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate winds will continue over the Cayman area as the high pressure systems over the western Atlantic lingers. Radar images show a few showers over the Sister Islands which are moving towards the west northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 11.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 82.0°F L 67.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE: 10-20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph



Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.15 in This month: 3.10 in



6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 0 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 20% illuminated

