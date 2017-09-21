21 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TS, 1 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Thu Sep 21 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Jose, located a couple of hundred miles southeast of

Nantucket, Massachusetts, and on Hurricane Maria, located less than

one hundred miles northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the remnants

of Lee remain very limited. Upper-level winds are expected

to remain unfavorable for significant development during the next

several days. The low is forecast to move north-northwestward or

northward over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Pasch

GUSTY AND RAINY CONDITIONS ALONG PARTS OF THE SOUTHEAST NEW ENGLAND COAST WILL CONTINUE TODAY… …HIGH SURF AND RIP CURRENTS LIKELY TO CONTINUE ON US EAST COAST



Tropical Storm Jose Discussion Number 64

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM AST Thu Sep 21 2017

Jose’s structure continues to consist of bands of shallow to

moderate convection that are well removed to from the center, mainly

in the northeast and northwest quadrants. Dvorak Final-T numbers

from TAFB and SAB have fallen a little bit, but due to the lack of

deep convection near the center, it isn’t clear how applicable the

Dvorak technique is in this case. The intensity has therefore been

held at 50 kt, in deference to earlier ASCAT and aircraft data.

Another reconnaissance mission is scheduled for later this morning,

and this should provide more information on Jose’s intensity and

wind radii.

The intensity guidance is still in very good agreement that Jose

will continue to gradually weaken. I have no reason to doubt this,

since Jose will remain over cold waters and embedded within a fairly

dry environment. Little change was made to the previous intensity

forecast, except to show Jose becoming post-tropical within 36

hours, based on the latest GFS and ECMWF model runs.

A deep-layer trough to the northeast of Jose has continued to pull

away, and the tropical storm has come to a near stop. The

estimated motion is 90/2 kt, but it may be even slower than that.

The global models continue to agree that Jose will remain within

weak steering flow through the forecast period. The new NHC

forecast remains close to the various consensus aids and keeps Jose

nearly stationary through 96 h.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. While the center of Jose is forecast to remain offshore of the

U.S. east coast, the large cyclone is expected to cause some direct

impacts in portions of extreme southeastern New England during the

next day or two, and a tropical storm warning remains in effect for

Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

2. Minor coastal flooding is possible along portions of the coast of

southern New England during the next few days. Please see products

issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices.

3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda and much of the

U.S. east coast, and will likely cause dangerous surf and rip

current conditions for the next several days in these areas.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 21/0900Z 39.8N 67.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 21/1800Z 39.7N 67.7W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 22/0600Z 39.8N 68.3W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 22/1800Z 39.8N 68.8W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

48H 23/0600Z 39.6N 69.2W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

72H 24/0600Z 39.4N 69.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 25/0600Z 39.5N 68.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 26/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Zelinsky

MARIA CONTINUES TO LASH THE NORTHEASTERN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC… …EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR THE TURKS AND CAICOS LATER TODAY



Hurricane Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 21

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM AST Thu Sep 21 2017

Although the large, 40 n mi diameter, eye of the hurricane is still

a little ragged-looking, it is gradually becoming better defined,

and a ring of cold cloud tops is intensifying around the eye. The

current intensity estimate is 100 kt based on earlier Air Force

Hurricane Hunter data and recent Dvorak classifications from TAFB

and SAB. Maria is likely to move over warm waters with moderate

southwesterly vertical shear for the next couple of days. Maria’s

well-developed upper-level outflow suggests that shear is probably

not having much influence over the hurricane at this time. Although

the numerical guidance is not very aggressive about intensification,

based on the current trends of the cloud pattern, some strengthening

seems likely over the next day or so. Later in the forecast period,

shear will probably cause gradual weakening. The official intensity

forecast is a little above the latest model consensus.

Maria continues its northwestward motion, at about 315/8 kt. The

hurricane is expected to turn north-northwestward and northward

around a subtropical ridge over the Atlantic for the next 2 to 3

days. Late in the forecast period, a mid-level high over the

northeastern U.S. could slow the forward motion somewhat. This

high is forecast by the global models to subsequently weaken

however, which should allow Maria to turn north-northeastward in

the flow on the northwestern edge of a subtropical ridge over the

west-central Atlantic. The official track forecast lies between

the corrected consensus guidance and the latest ECMWF prediction.

This is quite similar to the previous NHC track.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, and catastrophic flash

flooding is occurring in Puerto Rico, especially in areas of

mountainous terrain. Everyone in Puerto Rico should continue to

follow advice from local officials to avoid these life-threatening

flooding conditions.

2. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the northern coast of the

Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the

southeastern Bahamas, where Maria is expected to bring dangerous

wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 21/0900Z 19.6N 68.4W 100 KT 115 MPH

12H 21/1800Z 20.5N 69.3W 105 KT 120 MPH

24H 22/0600Z 21.6N 70.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

36H 22/1800Z 22.9N 71.1W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 23/0600Z 24.3N 71.7W 100 KT 115 MPH

72H 24/0600Z 27.4N 72.3W 100 KT 115 MPH

96H 25/0600Z 30.0N 72.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

120H 26/0600Z 32.5N 70.5W 80 KT 90 MPH

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 20 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad area of low

pressure located just offshore of the southwest coast of Mexico

has increased, but remains disorganized. Environmental conditions

are expected to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form in two to three days as the system

moves slowly toward the west-northwest. Regardless of tropical

cyclone formation, heavy rains are expected over portions of

southern Mexico during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent. Forecaster Zelinsky