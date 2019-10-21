21 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

21 Oct Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Oct 21
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave over Jamaica will move into the Cayman area this evening supporting a few showers and possible thunder. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.
Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.4 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4°F L 83.4°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in
This month: 3.29 in
0 days since rain
11 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.37 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:50% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
Speak Your Mind