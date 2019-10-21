21 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

21 Oct Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Oct 21

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave over Jamaica will move into the Cayman area this evening supporting a few showers and possible thunder. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.



Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 10.4 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4°F L 83.4°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in

This month: 3.29 in

0 days since rain

11 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 23.37 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:50% illumination

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

