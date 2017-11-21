November 22, 2017

21 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

November 21, 2017 by 1 Comment
21 Nov Tue 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Tue Nov 21 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Stewart

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Tue Nov 21 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Zelinsky

 

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas is expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. An increase in cloudiness and showers are expected from Tuesday afternoon as a surface trough moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over Little Cayman moving towards the southwest.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.1    HIGH  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 85.6°F  L 77.3°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012.40 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  4.43 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  12 Rain days in Nov   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 51.91 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

Moon: 8% Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News,News, Weather
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
