21 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.1 HIGH (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 85.6°F L 77.3°F



Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph GC



Barometer: 1012.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.43 in



19 Rain days in Oct 12 Rain days in Nov 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 51.91 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F