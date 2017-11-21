21 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

21 Nov Tue 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Tue Nov 21 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Tue Nov 21 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas is expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. An increase in cloudiness and showers are expected from Tuesday afternoon as a surface trough moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over Little Cayman moving towards the southwest.
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.1 HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 85.6°F L 77.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1012.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.43 in
19 Rain days in Oct 12 Rain days in Nov 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 51.91 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F
Moon: 8% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge
