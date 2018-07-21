July 21, 2018

21 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 21, 2018
21 Jul Sat 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Beven

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area
of low pressure are located a little more than 1700 miles west-
southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. The
system is already embedded within unfavorable upper-level winds and
development is unlikely. The low is expected to move westward
at 15 to 20 mph and cross into the Central Pacific basin on
late Sunday or early Monday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. Another area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles
south of the southwest coast of Mexico. Although this system is not
showing any signs of organization at this time, conditions are
forecast to become favorable for development and a tropical
depression could form early next week. This disturbance is expected
to move toward the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph during the next
several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

3. And yet another area of low pressure is likely to form early next
week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.
Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual
development of this system while it moves toward the west or
west-northwest well south of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean.
 

Humidity: 76%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.3   EXTREME  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 93.0°F  L 78.8°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month:  0.83 in  1 day since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  67%  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

