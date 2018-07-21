21 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area

of low pressure are located a little more than 1700 miles west-

southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. The

system is already embedded within unfavorable upper-level winds and

development is unlikely. The low is expected to move westward

at 15 to 20 mph and cross into the Central Pacific basin on

late Sunday or early Monday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. Another area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles

south of the southwest coast of Mexico. Although this system is not

showing any signs of organization at this time, conditions are

forecast to become favorable for development and a tropical

depression could form early next week. This disturbance is expected

to move toward the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph during the next

several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

3. And yet another area of low pressure is likely to form early next

week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.

Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual

development of this system while it moves toward the west or

west-northwest well south of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains weak across the northwest Caribbean. Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.3 EXTREME (Same as yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.0°F L 78.8°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month: 0.83 in 1 day since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 67% Waxing Gibbous

