21 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

21 Jul Sat 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
$$
Forecaster Beven
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area
of low pressure are located a little more than 1700 miles west-
southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. The
system is already embedded within unfavorable upper-level winds and
development is unlikely. The low is expected to move westward
at 15 to 20 mph and cross into the Central Pacific basin on
late Sunday or early Monday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
2. Another area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles
south of the southwest coast of Mexico. Although this system is not
showing any signs of organization at this time, conditions are
forecast to become favorable for development and a tropical
depression could form early next week. This disturbance is expected
to move toward the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph during the next
several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
3. And yet another area of low pressure is likely to form early next
week several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.
Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual
development of this system while it moves toward the west or
west-northwest well south of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.0°F L 78.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month: 0.83 in 1 day since rain 5 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 67% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
