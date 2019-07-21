21 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

21 Jul Sun 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers associated with the interaction between an upper level low and a tropical wave over the Northwest Caribbean some of which may spread across our area during the next 24 hours as the tropical wave continues to move westwards. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving westward.

Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 81.1°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00in This month: 0.55 in

1 day since rain

8 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.85 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 82% illumination

Waning Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

