August 21, 2018

21 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

August 21, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

21Aug Tue 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Stewart

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers and possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers northeast of Cayman Brac which are moving towards the west.

 

 

Humidity: 77%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.3   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 90.9°F  L 79.o°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.83 in    Last 24 hrs 0.12  This month:  4.35 in  0 day since rain 11 rain days in August

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 23.65 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.  Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F

in August 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  79%  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*