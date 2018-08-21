21 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.9°F L 79.o°F



Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC



Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.12 This month: 4.35 in 0 day since rain 11 rain days in August



2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 23.65 in



Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in August 84°F

Moon illumination: 79% Waxing Gibbous

