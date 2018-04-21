21 Apr Weather in Cayman

21 Apr Sat 2018
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate east to northeasterly winds along with slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 90% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 89.8°F L 75.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 0.25 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
2 Rain days in Mar 0 Rain days in Apr 38 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 2.43 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in. Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Apr 81°F
34% Illuminated Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
