21 Apr Weather in Cayman

21 Apr Sun 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Partly cloudy today and mostly clear tonight. Precipitation – 20%.
Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 88.9° F L 75.5°F
Winds: Today NE 10-15 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.02 in
This month: 0.60 in
0 days since rain
7 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 7.92 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 95% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
