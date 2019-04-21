21 Apr Weather in Cayman

21 Apr Sun 2019

Weather in Cayman

Partly cloudy today and mostly clear tonight. Precipitation – 20%.

Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 88.9° F L 75.5°F

Winds: Today NE 10-15 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.02 in

This month: 0.60 in

0 days since rain

7 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.92 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 95% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

