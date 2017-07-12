12 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Jul 12 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Beven



Tropical Depression Six-E Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

300 AM MDT Wed Jul 12 2017

The structure of the depression has changed little during the past

few hours, with the low-level center still located on the eastern

edge of a central cluster of deep convection. Dvorak intensity

estimates from TAFB and SAB are T2.5/35 kt and T1.5/25 kt, while

the objective ADT estimate is T2.0/30 kt. The initial intensity

therefore remains 30 kt.

Low- to mid-level high pressure is currently located north of the

depression near the Baja California peninsula, and it is steering

the cyclone westward at 270/10 kt. This ridging is expected to

strengthen and build westward through the forecast period,

imparting a continued westward or even south-of-due-west motion on

the cyclone through day 5. In fact, with the exception of the

UKMET, the other track models have shifted notably southward from

the previous NHC forecast for the first 72 hours. The updated NHC

track forecast has also been shifted southward, close to the TVCN

multi-model consensus, but it is not as far south as the ECMWF,

HWRF, and HCCA models. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see

additional southward adjustments in future forecast packages.

Various shear analyses place 10-15 kt of northeasterly shear over

the depression, and that shear is likely to continue for another

24-36 hours. In the meantime, the depression is moving over very

warm waters of 28-29 deg C, and the cyclone’s forecast low latitude

should keep it over warm water for the duration of the forecast

period. The global models, particularly the GFS and ECMWF, seem to

suggest that significant deepening won’t occur for another 24-48

hours (possibly due to the ongoing shear). Gradual strengthening

is therefore forecast initially, and the NHC forecast is close to a

blend of the SHIPS and HCCA models for the first 48 hours. After

48 hours, many of the models show more significant intensification

due to lower shear, and during that period the NHC forecast is

close to HCCA and the ICON intensity consensus. This new forecast

is a little higher than the previous one on days 3, 4, and 5.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/0900Z 12.1N 110.7W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 12/1800Z 12.1N 112.0W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 13/0600Z 12.1N 113.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 13/1800Z 12.0N 115.8W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 14/0600Z 11.9N 117.8W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 15/0600Z 11.8N 122.4W 80 KT 90 MPH

96H 16/0600Z 12.2N 127.3W 90 KT 105 MPH

120H 17/0600Z 12.7N 132.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Storm Eugene Discussion Number 19

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP052017

200 AM PDT Wed Jul 12 2017

Eugene is producing minimal deep convection, with only a small

patch of cloud tops colder than -50 deg C north of the center. An

ASCAT pass at 0453 UTC indicated that the cyclone was still

producing 35-40 kt winds at the time. Since Eugene is now over sea

surface temperatures of 22-23 deg C and the circulation continues

to spin down, the advisory intensity is set at 35 kt. Significant

deep convection is unlikely to return given the cold ocean, and

Eugene is therefore expected to degenerate into a remnant low later

today. Maximum winds will also continue to decrease over the next

few days, and the circulation should dissipate by day 4.

Eugene is maintaining a northwestward motion of 320/8 kt, steered by

low- to mid-level high pressure located over the Baja California

peninsula. This ridging is expected to strengthen and shift

westward over the next few days, which should cause the remnant

circulation of Eugene to bend a little more to the west before

dissipation. The updated NHC track forecast is very close to the

TVCN multi-model consensus and not too different from the previous

forecast.

Swells generated by Eugene will continue to affect the west coast of

the Baja California peninsula and southern California during the

next day or two, causing dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Please refer to statements issued by your local weather office for

additional information.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/0900Z 22.9N 121.1W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 12/1800Z 23.8N 121.9W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

24H 13/0600Z 24.8N 123.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 13/1800Z 25.8N 124.2W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 14/0600Z 26.7N 125.4W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 15/0600Z 28.0N 127.5W 15 KT 15 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 16/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Berg

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system interacts with a tropical over the Cayman area. The wave is expected to move west of our area this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.