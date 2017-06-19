19 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 19 Monday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential
Tropical Cyclone Two, located several hundred miles east-southeast
of the southern Windward Islands.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
1. A broad area of low pressure extending from the Yucatan Peninsula
across adjacent portions of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico
continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms along with winds to gale force several hundred miles
east and northeast of the estimated center. While the low still
lacks a well-defined center of circulation, gradual development is
expected today through Tuesday while it moves across the southern
and central Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is
likely to form. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected
to continue over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula,
the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next day or two. An
Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to
investigate this system later today, if necessary. For more
information on this system, please see the High Seas Forecasts
issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
Public Advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two are issued under
WMO header WTNT32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT2.
Forecast/Advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two are issued
under WMO header WTNT22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT2.
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and
on the Web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
Forecaster Brennan
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Discussion Number 3
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022017
500 AM AST Mon Jun 19 2017
The cloud pattern associated with the disturbance hasn’t changed
much overall, with a fairly compact cluster of deep convection near
the estimated center location. The Dvorak intensity estimate from
TAFB remains at 35 kt, and this value will be used for the advisory
intensity. The system has well-defined upper-level outflow over
the northern semicircle and vertical shear is forecast by the
dynamical guidance to remain low for the next day or so. Therefore
some intensification is forecast and the disturbance is likely to
become a tropical cyclone later today. After the system moves into
the Caribbean, it should encounter an increasingly hostile
environment of strong vertical shear associated with an upper-level
trough over the west-central Caribbean. The global models are in
good agreement on the system dissipating over the Central
Caribbean, and the official intensity forecast is slightly below
the model consensus at 48-72 h in deference to the global model
predictions.
The initial motion continues to be around 280/20 kt. The track
forecast philosophy is basically unchanged from the previous
advisory package. A well-defined ridge to the north of the
disturbance should continue to steer the system westward to
west-northwestward at a fast pace. By 48-72 hours, a slightly more
westward track is likely while the weakening system moves more with
the low-level tradewind flow. The official track forecast is close
to the previous one and very similar to the latest model consensus,
TVCN.
An Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate
the system later today. Observations from the aircraft should
determine whether a well-defined center exists, i.e. whether the
disturbance has become a tropical cyclone.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 19/0900Z 8.4N 54.5W 35 KT 40 MPH…POTENTIAL TROP CYCLONE
12H 19/1800Z 9.3N 57.4W 40 KT 45 MPH…TROPICAL CYCLONE
24H 20/0600Z 10.4N 61.1W 45 KT 50 MPH
36H 20/1800Z 11.5N 64.3W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 21/0600Z 12.4N 67.6W 35 KT 40 MPH
72H 22/0600Z 13.5N 74.5W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Pasch
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jun 19 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Landsea
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 82% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 13.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.4°F L 76.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1010:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 4.57 in
9 Rain days in May 8 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.57 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 29% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
