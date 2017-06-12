12 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Mon Jun 12 2017 For the North Atlantic... Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Cangialosi

Tropical Depression Three-E Discussion Number 3 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP032017 400 AM CDT Mon Jun 12 2017 Satellite imagery indicates that the depression is poorly organized at this time, with episodic bursts of convection occurring near the center and in the northwestern semicircle. This is likely due to the influence of moderate easterly vertical wind shear. Satellite intensity estimates are unchanged from earlier, and there have been no observation from near the center since the last advisory. Based on the above, the initial intensity remains 30 kt. The motion has been somewhat erratic, and the best estimate of a longer-term motion is 325/3. The depression is in a area of light steering currents south of a weakness in the subtropical ridge caused by a mid- to upper-level trough over the western Gulf of Mexico. The guidance agrees that the cyclone should move slowly west-northwestward to northwestward during the next 36-48 h, with the center likely to move inland over southeastern Mexico in 24 h or less and then remaining inland. The new forecast track is similar to, but just south of, the previous forecast and it lies near the center of the guidance envelope. It should be noted that due to the overall slow forward speed the center could continue to move erratically between now and landfall. The cyclone is expected to remain over warm water in an environment of moderate shear until landfall, and thus gradual intensification to tropical-storm strength is expected. This portion of the intensity forecast is at the upper edge of the guidance, and an alternative forecast scenario is that the cyclone never becomes a tropical storm. The intensity forecast has been changed after landfall to show a faster dissipation over the mountains of Mexico in agreement with the various dynamical models. The primary hazard associated with this system will be heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous terrain. The eastern portion of the Tropical Storm Warning could be discontinued later today if the cyclone continues moving away from the area. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 12/0900Z 15.3N 95.2W 30 KT 35 MPH 12H 12/1800Z 15.7N 95.5W 30 KT 35 MPH 24H 13/0600Z 16.0N 96.0W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND 36H 13/1800Z 16.4N 96.7W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW 48H 14/0600Z...DISSIPATED $$ Forecaster Beven

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Slight to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weakening ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 79.8°F Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.30 in

9 Rain days in May 3 Rain days in June 4 days since rain 2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.77 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in June 84°F Moon: 92% illuminated

