2019 Cayman Islands FA Youth Football Leagues: 345 FC I win Boys Under 11 League

345 FC I are champions of the 2019 CIFA Boys Under 11 League.

The 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Boys Under 11 regular season concluded this past Saturday, May 11 with 345 FC I claiming the championship following a 3-1 victory over Sunset FC Warriors at the Annex Field.



It was only fitting that the two regular season group winners would face each other in the final and for fans in attendance, the high level of youth football on display was most certainly a highlight of their day.



The game itself was not a classic but both teams gave it their all in the stifling heat. The 345 FC I forwards found the Warriors’ goal keeper Tommy Ibister in fine form as his key saves kept the scores level for much of the first quarter.



345 FC I finally made the breakthrough in the 13th minute as Kyan Okoli found space between the Warriors’ defence to slot home the opening goal. Sunset’s talismanic leader Jaxon Cover equalised in the 20th minute but a minute later, Kyan Okoli scored his and his team’s second goal to regain the lead.



345’s Harry Narborough grabbed a third in the 50th minute to seal the Under 11 championship but not before Sunset’s Charlie Ibister made the game very interesting with a 52nd minute goal. Unfortunately, it was ‘too little too late’ as 345 FC I held on for the win.



In the Boys Under 11 third and fourth place game, Academy SC Wanderers overcame 345 FC II 5-3 in penalties after both teams could not break a 1-1 deadlock after extra time.



Academy’s Ijah Jennings opened the scoring in the 19th minute but 345’s Jhaiyre Willis equalised in the 24th minute. With the score tied at 1-1 after full time, 10 minutes of extra time could not separate the teams.



The Wanderers sealed third place scoring four of their five allotted penalties with Joshua Bryce, Oliver Cooke, Kai Robinson and David McLaughlin finding the back of the net. In response, 345’s Leon Frank and Kai Armstrong were the only two to score from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to prevent the Wanderers from lifting the third place trophy.



In the first of two Girls Under 11 FA Cup semi finals, Sunset FC Fusion secured their place in next Saturday’s final with a 3-2 victory over their club mates Sunset FC Stingrays. Harper Nelson opened the scoring for the Fusion and OIivia Thorpe added a double as the Fusion raced into a 3-0 lead. The Stingrays fought back as Jazzy Woodford and Emily Woolfe each added a goal but the young ladies in ‘yellow” could not find the equaliser.



In the second semi final, Academy SC overpowered George Town SC 6-0 as Emily Hasbun, Millicent Hoffman, Maddie Jamieson, Siena Kelly, Estella Ridley and Olivia Ridley secured the win and a place in the final against Sunset FC Fusion.



In the Boys Under 13 league, Academy SC Stingrays defeated Bodden Town FC 6-1.



A full schedule of CIFA youth league action continues this Saturday, May 18 with the Girls Under 11 FA Cup final, Boys Under 11 FA Cup first round and Boys Under 13 and Boys Under 15 league and FA Cup action.

