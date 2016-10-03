2017 Generali Worldwide Mercuryman to support Cayman Islands’ Stroke Warriors

The Generali Worldwide Mercuryman committee has announced that the proceeds of the 2017 triathlon, being held 22 January at the Wyndham Reef Resort, will go towards supporting the Stroke Warriors of Cayman and East End Primary School. The triathlon has supported East End Primary School since its conception, and is supporting the Stroke Warriors for the second year in a row.

“While Mercuryman is about the athletes and the races, it is also about giving back to our community as much as we can,” said Trevor Murphy, Race Director. “Supporting charities like Stroke Warriors and East End Primary School is very important to us, and we can only do so with the support of our sponsors and participants.”

The Stroke Warriors of Cayman is committed to raising awareness of issues arising from stroke and supporting those affected by stroke in the Cayman Islands.

Miriam Foster, representative for Stroke Warriors, said that the charity is extremely grateful for the support, as they rely on donations like this one to achieve their goals.

“Stroke Warriors is honoured to have been selected as the chosen charity for the second year in a row,” Ms Foster said. “As a new organisation on the philanthropic scene, it is so encouraging to receive this kind of support from the community. We are currently recruiting for Stroke Warrior committee members in order to further grow our presence, and I know that this ongoing partnership with Mercuryman will definitely help us with that and other future endeavours.”

“We would like to encourage anyone thinking of participating to register, as well as anyone with the capability to sponsor to reach out and get in contact,” she said. “If you are unable to participate in those ways, then consider coming out and supporting on the day.”

The Generali Worldwide Mercuryman is celebrating its 5th anniversary in January and offers the islands’ only half-iron distance triathlon.

“This year we are offering even more events so that more people with a wide variety of skill levels and personal preference can get involved,” Mr Murphy said. “We are putting on an international distance race for the first time — that’s half of the half-iron distance — this will open up access to more athletes on the island and internationally.”

“The addition of the children’s events is an element that was very important to us,” Mr Murphy said. “We are proud to have supported East End Primary School all of these years, and are glad to offer more ways to get kids involved in the event. Our hope is that Mercuryman will become a family affair.”

The full list of races being offered at the 2017 Mercuryman is:

* Half Iron Individual/Team: 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike and 13.1 mile run

* International Distance Individual: 0.6 mile swim, 28 mile bike and 6.5 mile run

* Half Iron Duathlon: 3.1 mile run, 56 mile bike and 13.1 mile run

* Aqua Bike: 1.2 mile swim and 56 mile bike

* Children’s events: Tykes Dash (4 and under); Beach Run (5-8); 1 mile run (8+)