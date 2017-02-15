2017 Cayman Islands National Swimming Championships

CIASA in partnership with DART will be hosting the Cayman Islands National Swimming Championships starting on Thursday, 16 February. This four-day meet is taking place at the Camana Bay Aquatics Centre and will be in the preliminaries and finals format that is commonly used in international competition.

Bailey Weathers, CIASA Technical Director comments, “In an effort to continue to raise the standard for swimming in the Cayman Islands, the coaches from our three swim clubs all agree that Cayman’s swimmers will benefit from having a prelims and finals meet here at home. International meets such as CARIFTA Championships, CCCAN Championships, Island Games, and the World Masters Championships use this format and our swimmers can better develop strategies that will allow them to swim fast in the preliminary heats, thus qualifying for the finals; and then proceed to swim faster in the finals. Our goal is to get Cayman swimming into as many finals as possible and this approach, which we have had success with over the last three years, continues to be a great way to prepare our swimmers to do so.”

The National Championships is also the last local meet that Cayman’s CARIFTA hopefuls can achieve CARIFTA qualifying times for the pool events at. The National Championships is for swimmers of all ages, including Masters Swimmers and generally have 158 different events available. Members of the public are encouraged to come to the pool and support our athletes or to volunteer.

2017 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Championships will take place at the Camana Bay Aquatic Centre.

Dates: February 16-19, 2017

Start Times:

Thursday and Friday Prelims 8:00 AM Finals 4:45 PM

Saturday and Sunday Prelims 8:30 AM Finals 4:45 PM