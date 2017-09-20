20 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TS, 1 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Sep 20 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Jose, located a couple of hundred miles south of Nantucket,

Massachusetts, and on extremely dangerous Hurricane Maria, located

over Puerto Rico.

1. Showers and thunderstorms have not become any better organized

during the past several hours in association with the remnants of

Lee, located about 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Although

environmental conditions are marginal for development, only a small

increase in the overall organization of the system would result in

the regeneration of Lee. This low is expected to move northward

over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Additional information on the remnants of Lee can be found in High

Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS

header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web

at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Cangialosi

AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTERS INDICATE THAT JOSE IS A STRONG TROPICAL STORM… …DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS ALONG MUCH OF THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES



Tropical Storm Jose Discussion Number 61

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

1100 AM EDT Wed Sep 20 2017

The Air Force Hurricane Hunters have been investigating Jose this

morning and found maximum flight-level winds of 78 kt at 5,000 feet

and peak SFMR surface winds of 56 kt. Based on these data, the

initial wind speed is set at 60 kt, which is slightly higher than

the previous estimate. Jose remains a sprawling cyclone, with

tropical storm force winds extending 180 n mi from the center.

Although Jose does not have a purely tropical appearance, it still

has a warm core and well-defined convective bands, especially to the

north of the center.

Jose is moving northeastward at 7 kt toward a mid- to upper-level

trough over eastern Canada. A slightly slower northeastward to

east-northeastward motion is expected through tonight. Thereafter,

the trough is expected to lift out, allowing a mid-level high

pressure system to build to the northwest of Jose. This will likely

cause the storm to reverse its course and drift westward or

west-southwestward. In about 3 days, however, the models suggest

that Jose will be caught in very weak steering currents, and the NHC

official track forecast now shows Jose stationary from 72 to 120

hours.

The tropical storm is moving over a tight SST gradient associated

with the north wall of the Gulf Stream current, and it will likely

remain over this gradient for the next several days. These

relatively cool SSTs and dry air should cause a slow weakening

trend, and a gradual transition to a post-tropical cyclone. The NHC

intensity forecast is not too different from the previous one and is

in best agreement with the consensus models.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. While the center of Jose is forecast to remain offshore of the

U.S. east coast, the large cyclone is expected to cause some direct

impacts in portions of New England during the next couple of days,

and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape Cod, Block

Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

2. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Delaware to

southern New England during the next several days. Please see

products issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices.

3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda and much of the

U.S. east coast and will likely cause dangerous surf and rip current

conditions for the next several days in these areas.

4. Jose is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of

1 to 2 inches over Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod, and 2 to 4 inches

in Nantucket as it passes offshore today into Thursday. This

rainfall could cause isolated flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 20/1500Z 39.0N 70.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 21/0000Z 39.5N 69.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 21/1200Z 39.8N 68.1W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 22/0000Z 39.6N 68.3W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 22/1200Z 39.5N 69.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

72H 23/1200Z 39.3N 70.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

96H 24/1200Z 39.3N 70.0W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

120H 25/1200Z 39.3N 70.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi

DESTRUCTIVE WINDS AND FLOODING CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF PUERTO RICO… …CENTER OF MARIA APPROACHING THE NORTHERN COAST OF PUERTO RICO



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 18

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

1100 AM AST Wed Sep 20 2017

The last radar image from the San Juan WSR-88D was received at 0950

UTC when Maria’s eye was located only about 5 n mi off the

southeastern coast of Puerto Rico. Subsequent 1-minute imagery from

the GOES-16 satellite, as well as surface observations, indicate

that the eye made landfall a little south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puerto

Rico, around 1015 UTC. Now that the center is moving over the

mountainous terrain of the island, the eye has become cloud filled,

and the infrared satellite presentation has degraded. Without radar

velocity data, the initial intensity is incredibly uncertain, but my

best guess is 120 kt based on a typical inland decay rate. Maria’s

center is expected to move off the northern coast of Puerto Rico

soon, and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled

to intercept the center early this afternoon and provide a better

estimate of how much Maria has weakened.

The initial motion is northwestward, or 305/10 kt. This

northwestward motion is forecast to continue for the next 48 hours,

followed by a turn toward the north by days 4 and 5, while Maria

moves between a mid-level high centered southeast of Bermuda and a

broad trough extending from Tropical Storm Jose southwestward into

the Gulf of Mexico. The track guidance is tightly clustered this

cycle, and there were no significant changes made to the NHC

forecast track.

Once Maria moves off the coast of Puerto Rico, it will take some

time for the structure to reorganize over the warm waters of the

Atlantic Ocean. However, the shear is expected to be less than 10

kt for the next 24-36 hours, and Maria has an opportunity to

restrengthen a bit over that time period. After 36 hours, a gradual

increase in shear is likely to lead to a commensurate gradual

decrease in the hurricane’s intensity through the end of the

forecast period. Since the SHIPS model, in particular, responds to

the favorable conditions for intensification, the NHC intensity

forecast lies just above the intensity consensus through much of the

forecast period.

Since we don’t have radar imagery from San Juan, and the eye has

become cloud filled in satellite imagery, the hourly position

updates are being discontinued.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria’s core is moving over Puerto Rico, with life-threatening

wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts continuing over the

island. Everyone in Puerto Rico should follow advice from local

officials to avoid life-threatening flooding from storm surge and

rainfall. A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the Virgin

Islands, but conditions should gradually improve there later today.

2. Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains

and on high-rise buildings could be much stronger than the

near-surface winds indicated in this advisory.

3. A Hurricane Warning is also in effect for the northern coast of

the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the

southeastern Bahamas, where Maria is expected to bring dangerous

wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 20/1500Z 18.4N 66.5W 120 KT 140 MPH…OVER PUERTO RICO

12H 21/0000Z 19.2N 67.6W 120 KT 140 MPH

24H 21/1200Z 20.2N 69.0W 125 KT 145 MPH

36H 22/0000Z 21.2N 70.1W 125 KT 145 MPH

48H 22/1200Z 22.4N 71.0W 120 KT 140 MPH

72H 23/1200Z 25.3N 72.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

96H 24/1200Z 28.5N 73.0W 100 KT 115 MPH

120H 25/1200Z 31.5N 73.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Sep 20 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. A broad area of low pressure located near the coast of Mexico a

couple of hundred miles east-southeast of Acapulco is producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Land interaction should

limit development of this system during the next day or two, but

a tropical depression will likely form by the weekend when the

system moves farther offshore. Regardless of tropical cyclone

formation, heavy rains are expected over portions of southern Mexico

during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi