20 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

20 Oct Sun 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Oct 20
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM PRISCILLA… …HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN MEXICO
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.4 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4°F L 83.4°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in
This month: 3.29 in
0 days since rain
11 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.37 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:61% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
Speak Your Mind