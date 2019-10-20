October 20, 2019

20 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

20 Oct Sun 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook

icons.wxug.com

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Oct 20

For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM PRISCILLA… …HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN MEXICO

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS

Light winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.4 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4°F L 83.4°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in
This month: 3.29 in
0 days since rain
11 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.37 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:61% illumination

Third Quarter

OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

