20 Mar Weather in Cayman

Light and variable winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area today associated with a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. A cold front currently northwest of the Cayman Islands is expected to linger over the next day or so leading to an increase in cloudiness and chance of showers for our area tomorrow morning. Radar images show scattered showers to the northwest Cayman moving southeast.

Humidity: 70% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.3°F L 70.3°F

Winds: Today SW 10-15 mph Tonight WNW 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.17 in This month: 0.26 in 3 days since rain 4 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 100% illumination

FULL MOON

GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

