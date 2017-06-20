20 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 20 Tuesday 2017
Tropical Report
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three Discussion Number 3
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032017
400 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017
Nighttime infrared satellite imagery suggests that the circulation
associated with the low pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico is
gradually becoming better defined. However, the system is
struggling to maintain organized convection near the center, and
the radius of maximum winds remains large. Based on this, the
system is still maintained as a potential tropical cyclone.
The low is moving erratically northwestward around the southwestern
portion of a deep-layer ridge located over the western Atlantic and
Florida. The large-scale models suggest this ridge will strengthen
some during the next 36 hours or so and cause the low to turn a
little more westward. This would be followed by a northward turn
around the western end of the ridge and eventual recurvature into
the westerlies. Overall, there has been a left shift of the track
guidance models since the previous advisory. The new forecast
track is also shifted left, but it is to the right of the model
consensus, especially at 36-48 h. Given the nature of the
circulation, though, and the fact that the wind and rain hazards
extend well north and east of the center, users are encouraged to
not focus on the details of the track forecast.
The initial intensity remains 35 kt based on partial scatterometer
overpasses and continuity from the previous advisory. Significant
strengthening is unlikely due to strong vertical shear caused by an
upper-level trough over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and
entrainment of dry air into the system. However, the large-scale
models suggest slight strengthening before landfall, and thus the
intensity forecast is unchanged from the previous advisory. One
change from the previous advisory is that it now appears more
likely that the system would become a subtropical cyclone than a
tropical cyclone due to the current structure of the low and
interaction with the aforementioned trough. That being said,
development into a tropical cyclone remains possible.
The primary hazard from this disturbance is expected to be heavy
rainfall over portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 20/0900Z 24.8N 90.1W 35 KT 40 MPH…POTENTIAL TROP CYCLONE
12H 20/1800Z 25.7N 91.0W 35 KT 40 MPH…SUBTROPICAL CYCLONE
24H 21/0600Z 26.6N 92.1W 40 KT 45 MPH
36H 21/1800Z 27.5N 93.0W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 22/0600Z 28.9N 93.5W 40 KT 45 MPH
72H 23/0600Z 32.5N 93.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…INLAND
96H 24/0600Z 36.5N 88.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND
120H 25/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Beven
Tropical Storm Bret Discussion Number 7
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022017
500 AM AST Tue Jun 20 2017
Bret continues to have a fairly well-organized appearance on
satellite imagery, but the presentation on radar from Trinidad and
Venezuela is not so impressive, with a lack of well-defined banding
features. The structure of the cyclone continues to be
characterized by a northward tilt of the vortex with height, so
the center is estimated to be located near the southern side of the
CDO. The initial intensity is held at 35 kt for this advisory,
which is the mean of Dvorak T-numbers from SAB and TAFB. The
intensity forecast reasoning remains about the same as before. No
significant short-term strengthening seems likely while the
circulation interacts with Venezuela today. In 24 hours or so, a
weakening trend should commence due to strong south-southwesterly
shear associated with an upper-level trough over the Caribbean Sea.
The global models continue to be in good agreement that the system
will dissipate over the west-central Caribbean in 2-3 days. The
official intensity forecast is near or slightly above the intensity
model consensus, IVCN.
The forward motion has slowed just a bit from yesterday and is now
around 290/18 kt. There continues to be little change to the track
forecast philosophy. The flow on the southern side of a
well-defined mid-level subtropical ridge should steer the cyclone on
a west-northwestward to westward track for the next couple of days.
The official track forecast lies between the latest ECMWF and GFS
solutions and is close to the model consensus.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 20/0900Z 10.6N 62.9W 35 KT 40 MPH
12H 20/1800Z 11.5N 65.3W 35 KT 40 MPH
24H 21/0600Z 12.4N 68.7W 35 KT 40 MPH
36H 21/1800Z 13.3N 72.7W 30 KT 35 MPH
48H 22/0600Z 13.6N 76.7W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Pasch
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jun 20 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Avila
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.1 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.2°F L 81.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: SE 20-30 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE: 15-25 mph
Barometer: 1012:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 4.58 in
9 Rain days in May 9 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.58 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 19% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
