20 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

20 Jun Thu 2019

Tropical Report

Screenshot icons.wxug.com

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Cangialosi

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. An area of low pressure is expected to form a few hundred miles south of the southwestern coast of Mexico by early next week. Environmental conditions could support gradual development of this system thereafter while it moves west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate southeasterly winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.2 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.8° F L 80.8°F

Winds: Today E 15-25 mph Tonight E 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in

2 days since rain

4 rain days in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 13.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 90% illumination

Waning Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/