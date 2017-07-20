20 July Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Jul 20 Thursday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Beven
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jul 20 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Fernanda, located more than a thousand miles east of Hilo,
Hawaii, on Tropical Storm Greg, located several hundred miles south-
southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and
on Tropical Depression Eight-E, located more than a thousand miles
southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
1. Showers and thunderstorms centered about 600 miles south of
Manzanillo, Mexico, are showing some signs of organization in
association with a broad low pressure system. Environmental
conditions are expected to be conducive for development of this
system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15
mph, and a tropical depression is expected to form well southwest of
Mexico over the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
2. Disorganized cloudiness and showers in the far eastern Pacific
near and west of Central America are associated with a tropical
wave. Environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly
favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form by
early next week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to
15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
Forecaster Blake
Tropical Storm Greg Discussion Number 12
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP072017
300 AM MDT Thu Jul 20 2017
An ASCAT pass at 0458 UTC revealed that Greg is a little weaker than
previously estimated. The maximum winds were 31 kt, limited to a
small area 50 n mi due north of the center of circulation. Since the
time of the ASCAT pass, the cloud pattern of Greg has improved
considerably, and a band of deep convection now wraps nearly all the
way around the circulation. The initial intensity is set at 35 kt,
assuming at least a little undersampling in the ASCAT pass, and
allowing for some increase in the winds due to the increase in
convection.
It is not yet clear if the recent increase in the organization of
Greg is temporary or the beginning of a longer-term trend. It is
worth noting that around 0000 UTC yesterday, the tropical storm
featured a similar band that weakened after about 6 hours. There is
a fair amount of spread in the intensity guidance. Notably, the
LGEM model shows a peak intensity of only 43 kt while the HWRF peaks
at 77 kt. Given that the environment appears at least somewhat
conducive for strengthening, the official forecast still shows Greg
reaching hurricane strength in a few days and is very close to the
intensity consensus IVCN.
The initial motion is again 270/9 kt. No significant changes were
made to the first 72 hours of the track forecast, and Greg is still
expected to be steered generally westward by a strong ridge to the
north. At days 4 and 5 there is more spread in the guidance, with
some models turning the cyclone toward the northwest and others
keeping it on a westward heading. For now, the forecast splits the
difference between the GFS and ECMWF models, both of which show a
slowdown and slight turn toward toward the northwest at the end of
the forecast period.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 20/0900Z 14.1N 114.7W 35 KT 40 MPH
12H 20/1800Z 14.3N 116.1W 40 KT 45 MPH
24H 21/0600Z 14.7N 118.1W 50 KT 60 MPH
36H 21/1800Z 15.1N 120.3W 55 KT 65 MPH
48H 22/0600Z 15.4N 122.4W 60 KT 70 MPH
72H 23/0600Z 15.6N 127.1W 65 KT 75 MPH
96H 24/0600Z 15.8N 131.5W 55 KT 65 MPH
120H 25/0600Z 16.5N 135.0W 45 KT 50 MPH
Forecaster Zelinsky
Tropical Depression Eight-E Discussion Number 8
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP082017
200 AM PDT Thu Jul 20 2017
It has been difficult to locate the center this evening, and the
circulation of the depression appears to be limited to a shallow
layer near the surface. The cloud pattern is unchanged and deep
convection remains limited to a single band in the southwestern
quadrant. Satellite intensity estimates remain largely unchanged
since the previous advisory, and the initial intensity is held at
25 kt.
There is no change to the intensity forecast thinking. A combination
of shear from an upper-level low to the north and interaction with
Tropical Storm Greg to the east should prevent the depression from
gaining any organization, causing the system to gradually weaken.
Most of the dynamical guidance suggests that the cyclone will no
longer have a well-defined center within the next 48 hours or so,
and only a slight decrease in convective organization would cause
the system to become a remnant low. A WindSat overpass around
0200 UTC suggested that the circulation was already becoming
elongated, so dissipation could occur sooner than indicated.
The initial motion remains 245/5 kt. The depression is still
expected to be advected generally southwestward, around the
circulation of Tropical Storm Greg. The track models have all
shifted slightly westward, so the NHC track forecast has been
adjusted a little in that direction, but otherwise no significant
changes have been made.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 20/0900Z 13.7N 122.6W 25 KT 30 MPH
12H 20/1800Z 13.2N 123.2W 25 KT 30 MPH
24H 21/0600Z 12.5N 123.9W 25 KT 30 MPH
36H 21/1800Z 12.0N 124.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 22/0600Z 11.6N 124.6W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED
Forecaster Zelinsky
Tropical Storm Fernanda Discussion Number 34
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017
200 AM PDT Thu Jul 20 2017
Fernanda is beginning to experience moderate southwesterly vertical
wind shear, which has resulted in a pronounced degradation of the
convective cloud pattern since the previous advisory. Recent AMSU
and SSMI/S microwave satellite data indicate that the shear has
tilted the vortex toward the north, resulting in the initial
position being located a little south of the satellite fix
positions and closer to the southwestern edge of the coldest cloud
tops. The initial intensity has been lowered to 60 kt based on a
blend of consensus T-numbers of T3.5/55 kt and CI-numbers of T4.0/65
kt from both TAFB and SAB.
Fernanda’s motion is now 290/08 kt. The weakening cyclone is
expected to continue moving generally west-northwestward along the
southern periphery of a broad deep-layer subtropical ridge for about
the next 72 hours. By days 4 and 5, a faster westward motion is
forecast as the shallow vortex comes under the influence of the
brisk low-level easterly trade wind flow. The latest GFS model run
appears to keep Fernanda too strong and vertically deep after 48 h,
which has resulted in a track well north of any of the other model
guidance. As a result, the new NHC forecast has been shifted a
little south of the previous advisory track through 72 hours, and
is then close to the middle of the guidance envelope after that.
Fernanda should steadily succumb to the effects of cooler water,
drier air, and shear increasing to 30 kt throughout the forecast
period, resulting in weakening and degeneration into a remnant low
by around 48 hours. It is possible that the system could even open
up into a tropical wave by 96-120 hours when it is passing just
north of the Hawaiian Islands. The official intensity forecast is
similar to the previous advisory and closely follows the IVCN
consensus model.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 20/0900Z 18.2N 137.7W 60 KT 70 MPH
12H 20/1800Z 18.5N 138.9W 50 KT 60 MPH
24H 21/0600Z 19.0N 140.7W 40 KT 45 MPH
36H 21/1800Z 19.5N 142.5W 35 KT 40 MPH
48H 22/0600Z 20.1N 144.2W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 23/0600Z 21.6N 147.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 24/0600Z 22.7N 152.2W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
120H 25/0600Z 23.8N 158.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
Forecaster Stewart
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 83% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 92.1°F L 80.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 5.93 in
10 Rain days in June 9 Rain days in July 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 18.56 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon: 12% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge
