20 July Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 20 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Fernanda, located more than a thousand miles east of Hilo,

Hawaii, on Tropical Storm Greg, located several hundred miles south-

southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and

on Tropical Depression Eight-E, located more than a thousand miles

southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

1. Showers and thunderstorms centered about 600 miles south of

Manzanillo, Mexico, are showing some signs of organization in

association with a broad low pressure system. Environmental

conditions are expected to be conducive for development of this

system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15

mph, and a tropical depression is expected to form well southwest of

Mexico over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Disorganized cloudiness and showers in the far eastern Pacific

near and west of Central America are associated with a tropical

wave. Environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly

favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form by

early next week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to

15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Tropical Storm Greg Discussion Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP072017

300 AM MDT Thu Jul 20 2017

An ASCAT pass at 0458 UTC revealed that Greg is a little weaker than

previously estimated. The maximum winds were 31 kt, limited to a

small area 50 n mi due north of the center of circulation. Since the

time of the ASCAT pass, the cloud pattern of Greg has improved

considerably, and a band of deep convection now wraps nearly all the

way around the circulation. The initial intensity is set at 35 kt,

assuming at least a little undersampling in the ASCAT pass, and

allowing for some increase in the winds due to the increase in

convection.

It is not yet clear if the recent increase in the organization of

Greg is temporary or the beginning of a longer-term trend. It is

worth noting that around 0000 UTC yesterday, the tropical storm

featured a similar band that weakened after about 6 hours. There is

a fair amount of spread in the intensity guidance. Notably, the

LGEM model shows a peak intensity of only 43 kt while the HWRF peaks

at 77 kt. Given that the environment appears at least somewhat

conducive for strengthening, the official forecast still shows Greg

reaching hurricane strength in a few days and is very close to the

intensity consensus IVCN.

The initial motion is again 270/9 kt. No significant changes were

made to the first 72 hours of the track forecast, and Greg is still

expected to be steered generally westward by a strong ridge to the

north. At days 4 and 5 there is more spread in the guidance, with

some models turning the cyclone toward the northwest and others

keeping it on a westward heading. For now, the forecast splits the

difference between the GFS and ECMWF models, both of which show a

slowdown and slight turn toward toward the northwest at the end of

the forecast period.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 20/0900Z 14.1N 114.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 20/1800Z 14.3N 116.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 21/0600Z 14.7N 118.1W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 21/1800Z 15.1N 120.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 22/0600Z 15.4N 122.4W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 23/0600Z 15.6N 127.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 24/0600Z 15.8N 131.5W 55 KT 65 MPH

120H 25/0600Z 16.5N 135.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

Tropical Depression Eight-E Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP082017

200 AM PDT Thu Jul 20 2017

It has been difficult to locate the center this evening, and the

circulation of the depression appears to be limited to a shallow

layer near the surface. The cloud pattern is unchanged and deep

convection remains limited to a single band in the southwestern

quadrant. Satellite intensity estimates remain largely unchanged

since the previous advisory, and the initial intensity is held at

25 kt.

There is no change to the intensity forecast thinking. A combination

of shear from an upper-level low to the north and interaction with

Tropical Storm Greg to the east should prevent the depression from

gaining any organization, causing the system to gradually weaken.

Most of the dynamical guidance suggests that the cyclone will no

longer have a well-defined center within the next 48 hours or so,

and only a slight decrease in convective organization would cause

the system to become a remnant low. A WindSat overpass around

0200 UTC suggested that the circulation was already becoming

elongated, so dissipation could occur sooner than indicated.

The initial motion remains 245/5 kt. The depression is still

expected to be advected generally southwestward, around the

circulation of Tropical Storm Greg. The track models have all

shifted slightly westward, so the NHC track forecast has been

adjusted a little in that direction, but otherwise no significant

changes have been made.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 20/0900Z 13.7N 122.6W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 20/1800Z 13.2N 123.2W 25 KT 30 MPH

24H 21/0600Z 12.5N 123.9W 25 KT 30 MPH

36H 21/1800Z 12.0N 124.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 22/0600Z 11.6N 124.6W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky