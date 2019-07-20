20 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

20 Jul Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Today: 30% Precip. Isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight: 20% Precip. Partly cloudy.

Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 82°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 90.1° F L 82.0°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1017.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.03in This month: 0.55 in

0 days since rain

8 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.85 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 88% illumination

Waning Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

