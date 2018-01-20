January 21, 2018

20 Jan Weather In Cayman

January 20, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

20 Jan Sat 2018

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas are will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Remnants of an old frontal boundary just west of Jamaica will drift across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours supporting additional cloudiness and showers. Radar images show isolated shower activity over the Cayman area moving southwest

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 84%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.3   HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 76.8°F  L 72.5°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 15-25 mph

Barometer: 1017.20 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.02 This month:  1.64 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  11 Rain days in Jan   0 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.64 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

11% illuminated  Waxing crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*