2 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist

Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough retrogresses into the Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman Islands which are moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 10.9 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today's current temperature. Yesterday: H 89.6°F L 75.9°F



Wind direction TODAY: E 15-25 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC



Barometer: 1011:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.50 in



18 Rain days in Sep 1 Rain days in Oct 0 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 30.76 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F

Moon: 88% Waxing Gibbous

