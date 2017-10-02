2 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist

Oct 2 Mon 2017
Tropical Report
1 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Oct 1 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. An area of low pressure is expected to develop a few hundred miles
south of the southern coast of Mexico or Guatemala in a couple of
days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for
gradual development while the system moves slowly west-northwestward
or northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Oct 2 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A small low pressure system located a couple of hundred miles south
of southeastern Mexico is accompanied by disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to gradually
become more conducive for development over the next few days while
the system moves slowly west-northwestward or westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Forecaster Pasch
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough retrogresses into the Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman Islands which are moving towards the northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.9 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 89.6°F L 75.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1011:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.50 in
18 Rain days in Sep 1 Rain days in Oct 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 30.76 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 88% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
