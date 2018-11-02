2 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of

organization in association with a well-defined low pressure system

centered more than 600 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja

California Peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form

during the next day or so while the system moves slowly

northeastward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located about 1600 miles southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Upper-level

winds are becoming less conducive, and any development should be

slow to occur while the disturbance moves toward the west or

west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

3. An area of disturbed weather is located about 1000 miles southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Some

development of this system is possible, although it could be limited

due to the proximity of the larger disturbance to the east.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Beven

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS