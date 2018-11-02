November 2, 2018

2 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

November 2, 2018
2 Nov Fri 2018

Tropical Report

 

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Berg

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of
organization in association with a well-defined low pressure system
centered more than 600 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja
California Peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form
during the next day or so while the system moves slowly
northeastward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low
pressure located about 1600 miles southwest of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Upper-level
winds are becoming less conducive, and any development should be
slow to occur while the disturbance moves toward the west or
west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

3. An area of disturbed weather is located about 1000 miles southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Some
development of this system is possible, although it could be limited
due to the proximity of the larger disturbance to the east.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Beven

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Moderate winds and seas are expected over the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.

 

 

Humidity: 74%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 9.1  VERY HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 88.7°F  L 79.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.50 mb Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.39 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00  This month:  0.00 in   6 days since rain  0 rain days in November

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 38.61 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in.  Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

in November: 82°F

 

MOON:

 30% Waning Crescent

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
