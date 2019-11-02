2 Nov Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Nov 2 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands today as an upper level low lingers over the northwest Caribbean and interacts with a tropical wave across our area. The wave is expected to move west of the Cayman area by this afternoon.
Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 8.3 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 808°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 86.4°F L 77.9°F
Winds: Today NE 10-15 mph Tonight NE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 4.58 in
5 days since rain
14 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 24.66 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.
Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON: 32% illumination
NOV TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
