2 motor vehicle collisions over the Cayman Islands weekend, between 1 July and 3 July

From RCIPS

Just after 9pm on Saturday 1st July, Police received a report through 9-1-1 Communications of a motor vehicle collision in the Prospect area.

The incident involved a gold Honda Stream, license plate unknown, a black scooter motor cycle and a silver Honda Accord. The motorcycle collided in the silver Honda Accord and ended up underneath the vehicle. The gold Honda Stream left the scene of the collision. It was removed with the assistance of officers from the Fire Department.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man, sustained serious injuries, however the injuries were not considered life threatening. He was taken to the George Town Hospital and later transfer to the Health City Hospital for further treatment.

The police are seeking information on the gold Honda Stream which left the scene of the accident. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any useful information about this incident is encouraged to call the police at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Just before 2 am on Monday 3 July, a single car motor vehicle collision occurred on Shamrock Road Bodden Town.

The driver of a blue four door Honda Accord, lost control of the vehicle and veered off the side of the road into a chain link fence and then into a tree. The vehicle eventually stopped in the yard of a residential address on Shamrock Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was accompanied by a woman, who was in the front passenger seat. Both were trapped in the vehicle which was extensively damaged due to the accident. With the assistance of the Fire Department, both were removed from the vehicle and immediately transferred to the George Town Hospital Emergency Room.

A doctors account states that both the man and woman had serious but none life threatening injuries. The man was required to be air lifted off island for further treatment.