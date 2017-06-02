June 2, 2017

2 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 2, 2017
June 2 Friday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jun 2 2017

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea 
and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is 
not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Beven

LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODS POSSIBLE 
IN THE MEXICAN STATE OF OAXACA DUE 
TO PERSISTENT HEAVY RAINS
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jun 2 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...east 
of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is 
issuing advisories on Tropical
Depression Beatriz, located inland 
over southern Mexico.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Beven
&& Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under 
WMO header WTPZ32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2. 
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under 
WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2. $$ 
Weather In Cayman




Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.








Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 85%  (UP from yesterday)


UV: 13.1 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.4°F  L 79.3°F  


Wind direction TODAY:  ESE 10-15 mph




Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph




Barometer: 1014:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.00 in




9 Rain days in May   0 Rain days in June   13 days since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.48 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F


 in May 84°F


TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge













