2 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 2 Friday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Fri Jun 2 2017 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Beven
LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODS POSSIBLE IN THE MEXICAN STATE OF OAXACA DUE TO PERSISTENT HEAVY RAINS
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM PDT Fri Jun 2 2017 For the eastern North Pacific...east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Beatriz, located inland over southern Mexico. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Beven
&& Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under WMO header WTPZ32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2. Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2. $$ Forecaster Beven NNNN
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 85% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.1 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.4°F L 79.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
9 Rain days in May 0 Rain days in June 13 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in May 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
[…] Cayman Eye News | 2 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report June 2 Friday 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center […]